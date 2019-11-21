Man steals gumball machine from East County laundromat

EL CAJON, Calif. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man they say stole a gumball machine from an El Cajon laundromat last month.

Around 3 p.m. on Oct. 18, the man entered Super Laundry in the 1200 block of East Main Street and left a short time later, returning with a laundry bag, according to El Cajon police. The man sat down near the door, put the bag over the vending machine and ran out to put the bag in a white vehicle before driving eastbound on Main Street.

The gumball machine is valued at $200, police said.

The man is described as white or Middle Eastern, between 28 and 35 years old. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, grey shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the man or the vehicle is asked to contact Det. B. Reilly at breilly@cityofelcajon.us.