Local cop shares story of adopting dog he found in stolen car

SAN DIEGO -- Officer Andre Thomas and his new dog Victor are experiencing newfound celebrity since their heartwarming story made its way from San Diego across the country.

Less than a year had gone by since Thomas lost his beloved yellow Labrador Melakai when he was called to investigate a stolen car on Oct. 7.

The 4-year San Diego Police Department officer was surprised to find another dog of the same breed in the stolen vehicle, and after trying for weeks to find the pup's owners, Thomas made room in his life for another furry friend.

Named "Victor," which doubles as cop slang for a stolen car, the Lab has quickly bonded with his loving new caretaker. The two stopped by FOX 5 to share what they've been up to since their seemingly destined meeting.

