Former Uber driver found guilty of raping intoxicated passenger

November 21, 2019

LOS ANGELES — A North Hollywood man who worked as a driver for Uber faces a maximum of eight years in state prison and lifetime sex-offender registration after being convicted of raping a 24-year-old female passenger in June 2017.

Jurors deliberated for two days before finding Alaric Spence, 49, guilty Wednesday of one count of rape of an intoxicated person, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The panel acquitted Spence of two other counts — kidnapping for rape and rape of an unconscious person.

Spence picked up the heavily intoxicated woman in downtown Los Angeles on June 23, 2017, and drove her to a North Hollywood motel, where he raped her, according to Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson.

The woman contacted police about what had happened after she woke up, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Spence — whom police said had been an Uber driver for six months — was arrested shortly after the attack.

He is due back in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom for sentencing Jan. 29.

