Driver loses control, crashes into freeway wall

SAN DIEGO — A driver suffered serious injuries Thursday morning when they crashed into a wall on the freeway near Mission Valley.

The crash was reported around 1:15 a.m. on the Interstate 8 westbound transition ramp to northbound state Route 163, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

CHP officers responded to the scene and found a vehicle had crashed into a wall, leaving it with major front end damage, according to the incident log. The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of major injuries.

No details about the driver or the vehicle were immediately available.

CHP officers were investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.