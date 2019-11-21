Border crossing lanes flooded for morning commute

SAN DIEGO — Residents travelling from Tijuana into the U.S. for work Thursday morning made their way through flooded lanes at the border.

Photos showed a significant amount of water had pooled in the central lanes at San Ysidro Port of Entry. More scattered rain was expected Thursday after the first storm of fall brought downpours at times Wednesday.

No drivers were seen stuck in the flooded lanes, but a driver was stranded on a backroad in the Tijuana River Valley Thursday morning. That driver had to be rescued by lifeguards after his pickup got submerged in floodwater.

Light to moderate rain showers were expected to continue around the county until Friday, forecasters said. Coastal areas were expected to get between one-tenth and a quarter-inch of rain, while up to three-tenths of an inch were expected in the inland valleys and the mountains.