Big rig jackknifes, dumps fuel on I-15

Posted 6:04 AM, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 06:05AM, November 21, 2019

SAN DIEGO — A UPS big rig hit a guardrail and jackknifed on Interstate 15 Wednesday evening, dumping gallons of fuel on the road and shutting down three freeway lanes late into the night.

The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. between Interstate 8 and Adams Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident caused at least 35 gallons of diesel fuel to spill onto the freeway, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

Traffic was getting by in the carpool and No. 1 lanes, but the Nos. 2, 3 and 4 lanes of the freeway were blocked until at least midnight, the CHP said.

No injuries were immediately reported.

