$3K grants available to programs that encourage bicycle commuting

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Association of Governments announced Thursday that it is offering 20 $3,000 mini-grants for local programs and organizations that encourage people to choose biking as their main form of transportation.

SANDAG’s iCommute program will accept applications though Jan. 3 for the grants, which are intended to help maximize regional participation in the 30th annual SANDAG Bike to Work Day, scheduled for May 14, 2020. SANDAG will announce the applicants chosen for grants by Jan. 31.

The Go by Bike grants are available to local government agencies, nonprofits, business improvement districts and associations, chambers of commerce and colleges and universities. Eligible activities and programs are required to occur between March 14 and June 14, 2020, according to the agency.

Previous grant recipients used the funding for programs and events like scavenger hunts via bike ride, bike maintenance and safety classes and small-scale bike to work or school days. Bike lockers and permanent racks will be eligible for funding for the first time in this year’s grant program, provided they are part of a larger biking advocacy effort.

Applications and more information about the Go by Bike grant program can be found at icommutesd.com/events/bike-month. Funding is available through support from the Federal Highway Administration.