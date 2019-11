LEMON GROVE, Calif. — A woman was hit and killed by a San Diego MTS trolley Wednesday afternoon in Lemon Grove, authorities said.

The deadly crash happened around 3:45 p.m. near Lemon Grove and Massachusetts avenues, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

MTS has closed the Orange Line between the Encanto/62nd and Spring Street stations. A bus bridge is running between the two stations.

#MTSAlert The Orange Line closure has been extended to the Encanto/62nd Station. The bus bridge will operate between Encanto/62nd and Spring Street. — San Diego MTS (@sdmts) November 21, 2019

#MTSAlert The eastbound Orange Line will not depart the Courthouse Station at 5pm, it will begin its trip from 12th & Imperial at 5:11pm. Riders in downtown wanting to catch this train should take the Blue Line to 12th & Imperial to transfer to the Orange Line. — San Diego MTS (@sdmts) November 21, 2019

Check back for updates on this developing story.