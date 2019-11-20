Weather causes power outages in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Stormy weather conditions damaged SDG&E equipment Wednesday afternoon, causing thousands to lose power in Chula Vista.

The outages, which were reported around 12:30 p.m., affected traffic lights in the area and more than 3,000 SDG&E customers.

By 2 p.m., only 150 customers in Chula Vista were still without power.

According to the City of Chula Vista, the Norman Park Senior Center was shut down for the day due to the outages.

San Diego MTS said the outages also temporarily affected trolley service to the UC San Diego Blue Line. Normal service was restored by 2:40 p.m.

SDG&E officials said they were working to restore power and estimated power would be fully restored by 5 p.m.

