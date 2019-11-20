Rain, snow expected in San Diego County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- More rain and snow are expected Wednesday in San Diego County as the first rain storms of the season linger over Southern California.

A cold, low-pressure system will make its way south Wednesday as the storm system that brought rain Tuesday moves to the east, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers were mostly light overnight, but heavier showers are expected starting Wednesday morning and continuing through Wednesday afternoon, forecasters said. Thunderstorms could also develop in the mountains, coastal areas and the inland valleys Wednesday afternoon.

Snow levels will drop to around 5,000 feet Wednesday and several inches of snow are expected by Thursday night.

A flash flood watch remains in effect until late Wednesday evening in the inland valleys and the mountains.

As of 4 a.m., the storm systems had dumped 2.32 inches in Valley Center, 2.15 near Birch Hill, 2.01 in Ramona, 1.95 on Palomar Mountain, 1.86 near Otay Mountain, 1.85 in Pine Hills, 1.73 in Pine Valley and Mesa Grande, 1.6 on Mount Laguna, 1.57 in Rincon Springs, 1.48 in Deer Springs, 1.39 in Barona, 1.21 in Alpine, 1.15 in Borrego Springs and 1.12 in Escondido.

Other rainfall totals included 0.76 of an inch in Ocotillo Wells, 0.6 in San Marcos, 0.57 in Poway 0.42 in La Mesa and near Brown Field Airport, 0.29 in Miramar, 0.27 in Kearny Mesa, 0.1 in Santee, 0.09 in Fallbrook, 0.07 in Carlsbad and 0.04 in Oceanside.

Through Thursday night, the inland valleys are expected to get between 1 and 1.5 inches, while the mountains could get up to 2.75 inches, coastal areas were expected to get about an inch and the deserts were expected to get about a quarter-inch.

High temperatures Wednesday are expected to reach 61 degrees near the coast and inland, 59 in the western valleys, 55 near the foothills, 49 in the mountains and 67 in the deserts.

Strong rip currents and waves between 3-7 feet are expected at the beaches through noon Thursday.

Light showers could continue through Friday morning, then dry and mostly sunny conditions are expected this weekend, forecasters said.