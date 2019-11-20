Arrest made after Army veteran found dead in car trunk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Authorities on Monday arrested a man suspected in the killing of U.S. Army veteran Adrian Darren Bonar, 34, whose body was discovered inside the trunk of an abandoned car last month in Anaheim.

Sergeant Daron Wyatt with the Anaheim Police Department said police delivered a search warrant to a home in Santa Ana. While serving the warrant, police arrested 27-year-old Antonio Silva Lopez on suspicion of Bonar's murder.

During the arrest, Wyatt said police found a man inside the home who was being held against his will for ransom. Police freed the man, who was not seriously harmed.

According to Wyatt, police also found two kilograms of fentanyl and several firearms inside the home.

Authorities were investigating to determine whether the man who was being held against his will was connected to the case of Bonar's disappearance and death.

Check back for updates to this developing story.