Pedestrian dies days after hit-and-run crash

SAN DIEGO — A 52-year-old woman who was gravely injured by a hit-and-run driver in the Logan Heights area Friday morning has died, authorities said Wednesday.

Maria Estrada Romero of San Diego was struck around 11 a.m. Friday while walking near the intersection of Cesar Chavez Parkway and Kearney Avenue, according to information from San Diego police and the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

A pickup truck hit her as its driver made a right turn from Cesar Chavez Parkway onto Kearney Avenue, police said.

Estrada Romero was taken UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest, where doctors diagnosed her with a bleed between her brain and skull, the Medical Examiner’s Office reported. Her condition worsened over the next two days and she was pronounced dead at 1:40 p.m. Sunday.

The suspect’s vehicle, described as a white Ford F-150 with a tinted back window and a white California sticker, took off north on Kearney Avenue after the collision, Officer Tony Martinez said Friday.

The driver remains at large, Officer Dino Delimitros said.

No detailed description of the driver was immediately available.

Officers with SDPD’s traffic division were investigating the crash.