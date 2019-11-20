Oceanside residents calling for recall of councilmember after North River Farms vote

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Oceanside City Council Wednesday evening upheld its previous decision to move forward with controversial development North River Farms, leading residents to demand a recall of the councilmember living in the district where the development would be built.

The project went through a formal second reading after being approved 3-2 two weeks ago.

Councilmember Christopher Rodriguez, one of the votes in favor of the development, represents the district that would encompass North River Farms. The city clerk confirmed residents have started a recall effort to remove Rodriguez from office. Approximately 4,500 District 2 voters would be needed to qualify the recall for the 2020 ballot.

Throughout the last year, many of the same faces have spoken out during public comment, asking councilmembers to reconsider the development.

While those speaking out against the project have regularly outnumbered those who support it, there were still those commending the city council Wednesday evening.

Oceanside’s planning commission chose to not recommend the project three times since 2016, but each time developers came back with a revised plan.

There is still a chance for a referendum if community members get enough signatures to put this development on the ballot in 2020.