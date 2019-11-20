Men dressed as cops carjack SUV in South Bay

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Police Wednesday were searching for a group of men who carjacked a man in Chula Vista while wearing uniforms to disguise themselves as law enforcement officers.

Dispatchers received a call shortly before 11:55 p.m. Tuesday from a person near the intersection of East J Street and Bolero Drive who reported that he had been carjacked, Chula Vista police Lt. Scott Adkins said.

A group of men, armed with guns and wearing bullet proof vests, were driving two white Ford Expedition SUVs when they shined lights at the victim’s Renault SUV and made him pull over at Paseo Del Rey Park, between Telegraph Canyon Road and East J Street, according to broadcast reports.

The suspects then reportedly stole the victim’s SUV and the victim walked about 40 minutes to a residence on J Street to call police.

No injuries were reported and no detailed descriptions of the suspects were immediately available.