Man charged with murder for 7-Eleven wrench attack

SAN DIEGO — A murder charge was filed Wednesday against a man accused of striking a man in the head with a wrench outside a 7-Eleven store in the Rolando neighborhood, resulting in his death five days later.

John Cowan Patch, 26, is accused in the Nov. 5 attack on George Almestar, 30, who was found around 4:20 a.m. in the parking lot of the convenience store near the intersection of El Cajon and Rolando boulevards.

Paramedics performed CPR on the victim, who was bleeding from his head, and took him to a hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition, Officer Scott Lockwood said.

Almestar died at the hospital on Nov. 10, according to a GoFundMe page created by the victim’s family.

A motive for the attack has not been disclosed.

Patch was arrested the same day and was arraigned Nov. 8 on attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon charges. The complaint was amended following the victim’s death.

Patch is being held on $1 million bail and is due back in court Jan. 6 for a readiness conference.