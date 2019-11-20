Former NFL player returns to lacrosse roots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Seals indoor lacrosse team opens its second season Dec. 7 and Tim Semisch hoped his talent and size could earn him a spot on the roster.

Semisch never imagined his return to San Diego would come as a professional lacrosse player.

"It's kinda cool to be back in the same neighborhood, see the same sights, see how everything has kind of changed a little bit, some stuff stays the same," said Semisch. "And I missed the weather here, being this close to the beach, it's a perfect set up here."

The former NFL tight end became quite familiar with the city when he signed with the San Diego Chargers in 2015 after being signed and released by Miami earlier that year.

The 28-year-old went on to play with Tennessee and Denver before deciding to hang up the cleats for good last December.

"I had already thought about making a run at lacrosse before the Broncos called and then it just kind of solidified it once I was back with the Broncos that I was done with this," he said. "I'm ready for the next chapter."

It's a chapter with roots that began at a young age. Semisch fell in love with lacrosse while playing ice hockey growing up in Omaha, Nebraska.

"It's kind of a mixed bag of all sports," said Semisch. "There's a lot of creativity, a lot of physicality and then just having a stick in your hand. Just being outside, not in a hockey rink. I played field growing up, which is a lot different than box but telling a little kid you get a stick and get to hit people with it, sure I'll do it."

But limited lacrosse resources and programs in the state gave Semisch no chance at a collegiate scholarship. Meanwhile, his 6-foot, 8inch, 275-pound frame caught the attention of football scouts.

"I really wanted a lacrosse scholarship and I went to camps and showcases and all that stuff, but my experience with other kids in hot beds and stuff was nowhere near," said Semisch. "So football scholarships started rolling in my junior year and senior year and I couldn't pass it up, a free opportunity to go to school."

Semisch played division one at Northern Illinois University before a weekend tryout in Miami landed him his first pro-football gig in 2015.

But four teams in four years took a toll, which led him to return to lacrosse.

"I always saw myself coming back to it in one way or another and that actually played a little bit of a factor from retiring from football," said Semisch. "I still got some time left in my knees, was blessed to never have any major injuries so I was like I might as well take a shot at this while I still can.”

Semisch stayed with the team through the first couple of weeks of training camp, but the Seals just cut him as they look to trim their roster down to 21 players.