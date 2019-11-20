Father Joe’s Villages expands shelter services during storms

SAN DIEGO — Father Joe’s Villages and Connections Housing will accommodate more than 160 additional homeless residents needing shelter Wednesday due to inclement weather.

Father Joe’s and Connections Housing regularly expand their shelter services temporarily when temperatures drop below 50 degrees and the chance of rain is higher than 40%, the temperature falls below 45 degrees regardless of the chance of rain or sustained high winds are predicted.

The two shelters also expanded their services on Tuesday night. The expansions are funded through a partnership with the San Diego Housing Commission and the city of San Diego.

Father Joe’s can shelter an additional 134 residents throughout the night while Connections Housing can add up to 30 residents. Check-in at Father Joe’s begins at 4 p.m. and residents are expected to check out by 5 the next morning. Check-in at Connections Housing runs from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. and residents are expected to check out by 7 the following morning.

Residents spending the night at the shelter will have meals provided to them. Residents can dial 211 or visit 211sandiego.org to find out more about the Inclement Weather Shelter Program.