Fall storm delivers downpours, mountain snow to San Diego area

SAN DIEGO -- The first autumn storm to hit the San Diego area kept the region wet and blustery Wednesday for the second consecutive day, bringing more rainfall across the county along with some dustings of mountain snow.

By late afternoon, the bands of dark clouds moving over the region had dumped as much as four inches of moisture in at least one community -- Valley Center -- while giving San Diego International Airport a comparatively paltry dousing of just over a quarter-inch, according to the National Weather Service.

As of shortly before nightfall, the storm had covered parts of the East County highlands with blankets of frozen white flakes, dropping about two inches of snow on Palomar Mountain and an inch or so on Mount Laguna, the weather service reported.

Local 24-hour precipitation totals at 4 p.m. included 2.33 inches in Julian, 2.07 at Lake Cuyamaca, 1.77 in Alpine, 1.73 in Campo, 1.37 in Vista, 1.2 in Escondido, 1.18 in Lemon Grove, 1.14 in Fallbrook, 0.93 in La Mesa, 0.92 at Oceanside Harbor, 0.82 at Brown Field airport, 0.78 in El Cajon, 0.77 in Poway, 0.67 in San Marcos, 0.64 in Ocotillo Wells, 0.55 in Chula Vista, 0.52 in Santee, 0.46 in Miramar, 0.32 in National City, 0.27 at Lindbergh Field, 0.17 in Serra Mesa and 0.07 in Encinitas.

A flash-flood watch was scheduled to remain in effect until late Wednesday evening in the inland valleys and the mountains.

Periods of showers were expected to continue Wednesday evening and dwindle over the day Thursday the storm departs the area, according to meteorologists. Dry weather will return Friday and prevail through the weekend, accompanied by warming temperatures.

Toward the start or middle of next week, cool, breezy conditions will develop locally, with more precipitation and colder temperatures possible Wednesday and into the Thanksgiving weekend, forecasters advised.