El Cajon native Jimmy Johnson announces NASCAR retirement

SAN DIEGO — NASCAR racing champion and El Cajon native Jimmie Johnson announced Wednesday that he will be retiring after the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series.

Johnson has won seven NASCAR titles and is tied with Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty for the most career victories.

“I’m so thankful for 18 incredible years of racing in NASCAR,” Johnson told NASCAR.com. “The sport has been good to me. It has allowed me to do something I truly love. I showed up chasing a dream and achieved more than I ever thought possible. I’m looking forward to next season and celebrating what will be my last year as a full-time NASCAR Cup driver. I know what this team is capable of, and I hope 2020 is one of the best yet.”

Johnson won the Daytona 500 in 2006 and 2013. His last professional win was in June 2017 at Dover International Speedway.