Crews fight East Village restaurant fire

SAN DIEGO — Crews were battling a structure fire reported in the East Village neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported at a restaurant along the 1400 block of Island Avenue at about 10:47 a.m.

SDFD is working a Structure Highrise/Hospital at 1429 Island Ave. The call was received on 11/20/2019 at 10:47:34 AM and unit(s) arrived at 10:51:05 AM. Updates at: https://t.co/47bhCNDe0v #FS19177809 — SDFD Newsworthy Incidents (@SDFD_Incidents) November 20, 2019

According to the San Diego Police Department, firefighters extinguished the fire shortly after 11 a.m. Streets in the area were expected to be closed for about an hour as crews cleaned up the area.

Restaurant fire in the area of 14th and Island ave. Surrounding streets closed for approximately one hour. Great work by @SDFD! pic.twitter.com/FuNTNNVJFK — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) November 20, 2019