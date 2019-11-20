Watch Live: Trump impeachment inquiry hearings

Crews fight East Village restaurant fire

Posted 11:10 AM, November 20, 2019, by , Updated at 11:43AM, November 20, 2019

SAN DIEGO — Crews were battling a structure fire reported in the East Village neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported at a restaurant along the 1400 block of Island Avenue at about 10:47 a.m.

According to the San Diego Police Department, firefighters extinguished the fire shortly after 11 a.m. Streets in the area were expected to be closed for about an hour as crews cleaned up the area.

Google Map for coordinates 32.710283 by -117.151705.

