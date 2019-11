ENCINITAS, Calif. — A 3.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Encinitas Wednesday night.

The quake, which was reported at 7:36 p.m., struck 16 miles west of Encinitas, according to U.S. Geological Survey.

People in Encinitas, Del Mar, Carlsbad, Oceanside, San Marcos and Escondido reported to USGS that they felt the shaking.