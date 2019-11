Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The non-profit organization, Wounded Warrior Homes, is taking over residences throughout the county and making them into a perfect place for veterans to heal.

The foundation takes 'fixer-upper' houses and turns them into homes for veterans who need a place to stay while getting back on their feet after getting out of the service.

Fox 5's Heather Lake takes a look at one of the homes in Oceanside.