Woodworkers prep for annual holiday toy sale

Posted 1:29 PM, November 19, 2019

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Fine Woodworking Association has been working around the clock to prepare for the annual wooden toy sale Nov. 22 and 23.

These toys don’t require WiFi or batteries, and are quite literally a throw back to your old school holiday wish list. Everything from trains to rocking chairs, and even cutting boards and wine stoppers, are on the list. The wood workers have thought of almost everything.

Heather Lake took a look inside the workshop.

