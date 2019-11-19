Weather-related outages leave thousands of San Diegans without power

SAN DIEGO — Thousands of San Diego residents were without power Tuesday night in outages that San Diego Gas & Electric says were weather-related.

Shortly after 8 p.m., 3,392 SDG&E customers were without power in the communities of Ocean Beach, Sunset Cliffs, Point Loma, Lindbergh Field and Midway. An hour later, an additional 1,645 customers were without power in some of the same areas.

Power to all impacted customers was expected to be restored by 2 a.m. Check the utility’s outage map for updates.