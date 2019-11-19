Watch Live: Trump impeachment inquiry hearings

WASHINGTON — Public hearings for the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump resume Tuesday on Capitol Hill.

Tuesday’s hearing begins at 6 a.m. PT, but you can join us beginning at 5:30 a.m. PT for a special, digital-only livestream that includes a breakdown of what you can expect to hear and see during the proceedings. Hearings are scheduled for the same time on Wednesday and Thursday.

Democrats are accusing Trump of trading military aid to the Ukraine for their help in investigating his political rival Joe Biden.

Republicans are denouncing the impeachment inquiry as an effort to undo the results of the 2016 election. President Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

On Tuesday, the public will hear first from Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the top Ukraine expert for the National Security Council, and Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence.

Then form U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker and Timothy Morrison, another expert for the National Security Council, will testify.

So, how will this week’s hearings work?

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff and Republican California Rep. Devin Nunes will lead the sessions. They’ll have 45 minutes each to question witnesses with staff lawyers likely playing a big role. All other committee members will get 5 minutes each to do the same.