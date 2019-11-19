× Woman accused of hitting CHP car arrested after chase

EL MONTE, Calif. — Authorities chased a driver who hit a CHP car and sped off toward east Los Angeles County Tuesday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol started chasing the silver sedan, driven by a woman who appeared to be the only person in the car, in L.A. around 12:30 p.m.

Officers said the woman clipped a CHP cruiser sitting on the freeway shoulder and refused to stop, heading east through the county at relatively slow speeds.

Eventually the driver exited I-10 in West Covina and started driving on side streets. West Covina Police Department picked up the chase from there, moving in behind the car, which was still driving at normal speeds as it passed through intersections and waited at stoplights.

Eventually the car pulled over on a side street outside a home. The woman, wearing a pink dress and holding out what appeared to be a sign or piece of paper, surrendered to officers.

She was placed in handcuffs and taken into custody by WCPD.