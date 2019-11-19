Thieves rob South Bay jewelry store at gunpoint

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Police Tuesday night were searching for at least four thieves who robbed a National City jewelry store at gunpoint.

The armed robbery was reported at 7:45 p.m. at Jared’s Jewelers in the 2900 block of Plaza Bonita Road, according to National City police. The thieves, at least one of which was armed with a gun, smashed display cases and got away with an unknown amount of jewelry.

The thieves were described only as wearing long-sleeved hoodies with covered faces. A dark sedan was seen leaving the scene.

Five employees and one customer were inside the store at the time, but none of them were injured, police said.

