Thieves rob South Bay jewelry store at gunpoint

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Police Tuesday night were searching for at least four thieves who robbed a National City jewelry store at gunpoint.

The armed robbery was reported at 7:45 p.m. at Jared’s Jewelers in the 2900 block of Plaza Bonita Road, according to National City police. The thieves, at least one of which was armed with a gun, smashed display cases and got away with an unknown amount of jewelry.

The thieves were described only as wearing long-sleeved hoodies with covered faces. A dark sedan was seen leaving the scene.

Five employees and one customer were inside the store at the time, but none of them were injured, police said.

#BREAKING National City police confirm armed robbery at Jared’s Jewelers.. at least 4 suspects, at least one armed with a gun. Suspects had hoodies on & faces covered… got away in a dark sedan. All employees/customers are safe. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/ivpIUzZgx9 — Kasia Gregorczyk (@KasiaGTV) November 20, 2019