Superheroes announced as 2020 San Diego County Fair theme

DEL MAR, Calif. — San Diego County Fair organizers Tuesday announced a superheroes theme for next year’s month-long event.

The fair announced the “Heroes Unite!” theme on its website.

“You’ll soar through the air on adrenaline-pumping carnival rides, strike a power pose with your favorite superheroes, taste your way through the fair’s superfoods, discover entertainment surprises around every corner, learn the science and history of being a superhero and meet real-life community heroes who put Clark Kent to shame,” the fair’s website says.

Plans include honoring “community heroes” like teachers, nurses and parents throughout the fair’s run. Nominations can be submitted here.

The 2020 San Diego County Fair will run from June 5 to July 5. Season passes, food vouchers and discounted parking passes are currently available for purchase at the fair’s website. Fair information can be found at sdfair.com.