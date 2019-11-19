Ramona residents in the dark after lightning strikes tree

Posted 7:13 PM, November 19, 2019

RAMONA, Calif. — Lightning struck a tree Tuesday night in Ramona, igniting a fire and leaving hundreds of residents without power, authorities said.

It happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the 18000 block of Ramona View Drive, near state Route 78, according to Cal Fire.

Crews extinguished the fire, but the tree fell into a house.

San Diego Gas and Electric reports 1,260 customers are without power in the Ramona and Iron Mountain communities. Power was estimated to be restored by 10:30 p.m.

Google Map for coordinates 33.048565 by -116.835529.

