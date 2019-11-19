Man suffers spinal fracture when struck by smart car

SAN DIEGO — A 25-year-old pedestrian suffered a spinal fracture when he was struck by a smart car at a Morena-area intersection, police said Tuesday.

The crash was reported around 7 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Marian Way and Linda Vista Road, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

A 20-year-old man behind the wheel of a 2009 Smart Car was stopped at a red light on Marian Way at Linda Vista Road when the light turned green and he made a right turn onto Linda Vista Road, Buttle said.

The crossing light also switched on and the pedestrian, a 25-year-old man, began walking southbound on Linda Vista Road inside the crosswalk, then was struck by the Smart Car, the officer said, adding that the driver told officers he didn’t see the pedestrian.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a “fracture to the C6 vertebrae,” Buttle said.

The driver remained at the scene. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been a factor in the crash, Buttle said.