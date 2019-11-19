Man dies after being struck by car

The accident happened around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday near 823 Vista Way in Vista.

Investigators said a car was traveling northbound on East Vista Way when a pedestrian was crossing the street. The pedestrian was not in the crosswalk when the collision occurred, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver, a 42-year-old man, stayed at the scene and was cooperative during the investigation.

The pedestrian, a 63-year-old man, was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the collision. The Vista Traffic Division is investigating.