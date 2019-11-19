× Man accused of swinging hatchet in North County train station fight

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Two men were arrested after a fight at a North County train station that led to one of the two swinging a small ax, police said.

The violent struggle broke out at the Sprinter station on West Valley Parkway in Escondido around 9:30 p.m. Monday. By the time officers arrived, both men were hurt and needed to be taken to the hospital.

A hatchet was found at the station and investigators believe one of the men tried to use it during the fight. It wasn’t immediately clear who was accused of wielding the ax and whether any other weapons were involved.

Escondido police said their department is familiar with both men, adding that this was not the first time they have been in a fight at the station. What led up to the clash is under investigation.