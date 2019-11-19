Housing commission opens weather shelter ahead of expected rain

SAN DIEGO — Father Joe’s Villages and Connections Housing were gearing up to accommodate more than 160 additional homeless residents needing shelter Tuesday evening due to forecasted rain, according to the San Diego Housing Commission.

The commission activates its Inclement Weather Shelter Program when temperatures drop below 50 degrees and the chance of rain is higher than 40 percent, the temperature falls below 45 degrees regardless of the chance of rain or sustained high winds are predicted.

The program is funded through a partnership between the commission, the city of San Diego, Father Joe’s and Connections Housing.

Father Joe’s can shelter an additional 134 residents throughout the night, while Connections Housing and People Assisting the Homeless can add up to 30 residents. Check-in at Father Joe’s begins at 4 p.m. and residents are expected to check out by 5 the next morning. Check-in at Connections Housing runs from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. and residents are expected to check out by 7 the following morning.

Those at both shelters will have meals provided to them.

Residents can dial 211 or visit 211sandiego.org to find out more about the county’s Inclement Weather Shelter Program.