Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of San Diego County

SAN DIEGO -- The National Weather Service Tuesday afternoon issued a Flash Flood Warning for north central San Diego County.

The warning is in effect until 7:15 p.m.

Flash flooding is expected to impact Valley Center and Rincon and streams to Escondido Creek.

Locations that will likely experience flooding include Ramona, Valley Center, Fallbrook, Escondido, Highway 79 between Oak Grove and Aguanga, Highway 79 between Warner Springs and Oak Grove, Highway 79 between Santa Ysabel and Warner Springs, Lake Henshaw, Palomar Mountain State Park and S7 - East Grade Road.

Flooding was reported on Harmony Grove Road near Elfin Forest Road and Country Club Drive at the Escondido Creek Crossing, according to Rancho Santa Fe Fire Department.

Country Club Drive is currently closed at the Escondido Creek crossing due to flooding. Please avoid the area and do not attempt to cross. — Rancho Santa Fe Fire (@RSF_Fire) November 20, 2019

There is additional flooding on Harmony Grove Road near Elfin Forest Road. Please avoid the area and do not attempt to cross. — Rancho Santa Fe Fire (@RSF_Fire) November 20, 2019

Flash flood warning issued for portions of Ramona, Valley Center, Fallbrook, Escondido. Heavy rainfall at a rate of 0.75" an hour has been over this area over the last 2 hours #SanDiegoWX pic.twitter.com/yRLsVGKR9N — Jason Handman (@handman) November 20, 2019