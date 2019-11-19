Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of San Diego County

SAN DIEGO -- The National Weather Service Tuesday afternoon issued a Flash Flood Warning for north central San Diego County.
The warning is in effect until 7:15 p.m.
Flash flooding is expected to impact Valley Center and Rincon and streams to Escondido Creek.
Locations that will likely experience flooding include Ramona, Valley Center, Fallbrook, Escondido, Highway 79 between Oak Grove and Aguanga, Highway 79 between Warner Springs and Oak Grove, Highway 79 between Santa Ysabel and Warner Springs, Lake Henshaw, Palomar Mountain State Park and S7 - East Grade Road.
Flooding was reported on Harmony Grove Road near Elfin Forest Road and Country Club Drive at the Escondido Creek Crossing, according to Rancho Santa Fe Fire Department.