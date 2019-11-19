Watch Live: Trump Impeachment Inquiry Hearings

Family of victim in hit-and-run speaks

Posted 12:53 PM, November 19, 2019
SAN DIEGO -- A 52-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries Friday morning when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Logan Heights neighborhood, police said.

Around 11 a.m., a pickup truck was driving westbound in the 700 block of Cesar Chavez Parkway when the driver made a right turn onto the 1900 block of Kearny Avenue, hitting Maria Estrada, who was walking westbound on a sidewalk, according to San Diego police. The pickup then fled northbound on Kearny Avenue.

 

Estrada was taken to a hospital to be treated for major head trauma, Martinez said.

The family is calling for the driver to surrender to the police.

The truck was described as a white F-150 with a tinted back window and a white California sticker.

An investigation is underway.

GoFundMe account has been set up to raise money for medical costs.

