Family of victim in hit-and-run speaks

SAN DIEGO -- A 52-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries Friday morning when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Logan Heights neighborhood, police said.

Around 11 a.m., a pickup truck was driving westbound in the 700 block of Cesar Chavez Parkway when the driver made a right turn onto the 1900 block of Kearny Avenue, hitting Maria Estrada, who was walking westbound on a sidewalk, according to San Diego police. The pickup then fled northbound on Kearny Avenue.

The search is on for the driver who hit a woman in #LoganHeights & took off. Her family tells me she is “brain dead” & they may be forced to pull the plug tonight. Their heartbreaking message to the driver #FOX5SanDiego @ 10/11PM. @PhilBFox5 @JeffMcAdamTV https://t.co/4HYDQXFLbd pic.twitter.com/a1RTONWBeg — Liberty Zabala FOX 5 (@Liberty_Zabala) November 19, 2019

Estrada was taken to a hospital to be treated for major head trauma, Martinez said.

The family is calling for the driver to surrender to the police.

The truck was described as a white F-150 with a tinted back window and a white California sticker.

An investigation is underway.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to raise money for medical costs.