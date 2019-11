Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - The Nutmeg bakery and cafe is forever changing their menu with the seasons, and it's no surprise that when Thanksgiving rolls around, the family business is going to have fresh pies ready for your holiday meal.

Besides their popular breakfast menu, they have homemade soups to swoon over and a pumpkin pie that will have you wanting to come back way after Turkey day has passed.

Heather Lake talks to the owners about their local ingredients.