Driver suffers severe injuries in solo crash

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A 47-year-old man suffered severe injuries when he lost control of his speeding car and struck a tree on a Carlsbad street, police said Tuesday.

Dispatchers received a report of a solo vehicle crash shortly before 6:10 p.m. Monday in the 7100 block of Corintia Street, off Alga Road, said Lieutenant Christie Calderwood with the Carlsbad Police Department.

Officers responded and found the man — a Carlsbad resident — unconscious inside a Mercedes-Benz CLS 55 sedan, Calderwood said.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim was speeding when he struck a curb, lost control of the sedan and crashed into the tree, the lieutenant said.

Paramedics took the injured motorist to the hospital for treatment of “severe injuries,” Calderwood said. An update on the man’s condition was not immediately available and it was not immediately known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.