Driver shreds tire, still escapes deputies in North County chase

SAN DIEGO — A driver being chased by deputies in North County blew out their tire but still managed to escape early Tuesday morning.

The chase started around 2:30 a.m. in Pauma Valley, when deputies tried to pull the driver over for a registration violation near state Route 76, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Instead, the car took off, speeding east on the highway.

The car’s front-right tire eventually gave out, shredding down to the rim and coming to a stop about 15 miles west of Palomar Mountain. Deputies said that’s when the driver jumped out of the sedan and started running.

Deputies used K-9 units to search for the suspect off the dark, rural road, but no arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning. The driver was described only as wearing a blue hoodie.

What appeared to be rounds of ammunition could be seen sitting on the floor of the abandoned vehicle, though police did not officially comment on whether weapons were found in the car.