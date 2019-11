SAN DIEGO — A woman died Monday after she was hit by a vehicle in the Talmadge neighborhood, police said.

Around 5 p.m. on El Cajon Boulevard near 46th Street, the woman was struck and became trapped underneath the vehicle, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle said.

Medics took the woman away in an ambulance and she later died from her injuries, Buttle said.

No other information was immediately available.