Watch Live: 3 killed in shooting outside Oklahoma Walmart

Posted 9:07 AM, November 18, 2019, by , Updated at 09:22AM, November 18, 2019

WARNING: This live helicopter video may contain graphic images.

DUNCAN, Okla. — Three people were killed, including the suspected gunman, in a shooting outside an Oklahoma Walmart Monday, local media reports.

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. in the parking lot of a Walmart in the city of Duncan, about 80 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol told News 4 three people were dead, and a local newspaper, the Duncan Banner, reported the suspected gunman was among those killed.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led up to the shooting, but police said it appeared to be an isolated incident.

Schools nearby were placed on lockdown as a precaution, authorities said, but that was lifted after a short period.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.