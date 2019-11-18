Watch Live: 3 killed in shooting outside Oklahoma Walmart

WARNING: This live helicopter video may contain graphic images.

DUNCAN, Okla. — Three people were killed, including the suspected gunman, in a shooting outside an Oklahoma Walmart Monday, local media reports.

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. in the parking lot of a Walmart in the city of Duncan, about 80 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol told News 4 three people were dead, and a local newspaper, the Duncan Banner, reported the suspected gunman was among those killed.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led up to the shooting, but police said it appeared to be an isolated incident.

Schools nearby were placed on lockdown as a precaution, authorities said, but that was lifted after a short period.

