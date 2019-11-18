Transgender pride flag displayed at City Hall for first time

SAN DIEGO -- For the first time in San Diego's history, the transgender pride flag was displayed Monday at City Hall in recognition of Transgender Awareness Week.

Throughout the week, the San Diego LGBT Community Center will host events highlighting programs and services aimed at transgender and nonbinary people. It will also host a vigil Friday night to honor individuals lost to anti-trans violence throughout the year.

"Today we want members of the transgender community here in San Diego to know that we support them, that our City Hall is a welcome hall for everybody and by flying the transgender pride flag here during Transgender Awareness Week, we are sending a message to the community that they are not forgotten, they will not be erased and they are part of the fabric of San Diego," San Diego Councilmember Chris Ward said.

Ward said that the transgender people in his district -- District 3 -- are thankful San Diego is showing it is an inclusive city.

