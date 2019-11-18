Restoration project at San Elijo Lagoon coming to an end

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENCINITAS, Calif. -- From sun up, to sun down, you’ll see Betsy Shulz alongside Highway 101 South of Encinitas.

"It’s very time consuming,” said Shulz, a local artist who specializes in making outdoor tiles. “And they’ll last a hundred years,."

She’s been working on the San Elijo Restoration Project for the past six years, mostly to help design a scenic overlook of what it will all look like when it’s done.

“Oh, it’s fantastic! It’s really starting to look like something."

That’s because the project is getting ready for the fourth and final phase. A meeting Monday night hosted by The Nature Collective provided details about construction to Interstate 5, new sound walls, additional HOV lanes and extended waterways.

“The bike path is nice," said Jon Appel, a local resident who showed up to the meeting.

Project Executive Doug Gibson says the new bike baths and bridges connecting different areas of the lagoon are what people seem most drawn to.

“As important as the restoration project is, so is connecting people to that,” he said.

He also says waterways have been widened, the lagoon has been dredged and new plants have been added.

Once the project wraps up, environmental surveys will be done for upwards of 50 years to see the full impact.