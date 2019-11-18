New images released of planned Chula Vista Bayfront parks

CHULA VISTA, Calif — Monday is the last public meeting for residents to give input at a Design Workshop about the proposed Bayfront Park and Sweetwater Park projects.

The Port of San Diego and the City of Chula Vista released renderings ahead of the meeting to Fox 5 of the planned projects.

Harbor Park will nearly double the size of the existing Bayside Park. It will include a new boat launch, cafe, waterside terraces, and a pier. Children will also be able to enjoy a play area and interactive fountain.

Sweetwater Park is planned for the northern portion of the Chula Vista Bayfront. It will feature meadows and gardens, nature playgrounds, a picnic area, bicycle paths, and sand dunes.

Most of Sweetwater Park will be paid for by a grant by the California Natural Resources Agency, which is funding $4.8 million of the estimated $5.63 million project.

Sweetwater Park and Harbor Park are scheduled to open in 2023.

The public meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the Chula Vista Public Library Civic Center Branch, located at 365 F Street in Chula Vista. Anyone is welcome to attend and give feedback.

