Man dies after stepping into road, getting run over by big rig

SAN DIEGO — A man was killed when he was run over by a big rig in the University Heights area Sunday night.

The man was hit around 9:30 p.m. at Texas Street and Madison Avenue, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

“The pedestrian entered the roadway and ran into the side of the trailer,” Heims said. “He fell onto the ground and was run over by the trailer.”

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, the officer said.

Investigators did not say what caused the man to step into the road.