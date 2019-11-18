Man arrested for punching little league umpire in the face, police say

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested Friday evening for punching a little league baseball umpire in the face, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

Alberto Escartin Ramos, 22, was attending a nephew’s baseball game at the Lakeland Highlands Babe Ruth Baseball fields when a disagreement with an umpire’s call turned physical, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the arrest report, Ramos disagreed with a call the umpire made, so after the game he met the man at the park’s clubhouse to complain.

Ramos reportedly began screaming at the umpire, at which point he was asked to leave the ballpark. Ramos responded by yelling that he would “kick his a–,” then punched the umpire in the face, according to the sheriff’s office.

The punch cut the umpire’s lip and broke one of his teeth, the report states.

The sheriff’s office arrested 22-year-old Alberto Escartin Ramos and charged him with one count of felony battery of a sports official.

Ramos is out of jail after posting a $1,000 bond.