Flash Flood Watch issued for San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — The National Weather Service has issued a Fast Flood Watch as the first rainfall of the season is expected late Tuesday into early Friday.

San Diego County coastal areas, mountains, and valleys will be under watch, as well as the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Chula Vista, National City, San Diego, Escondido, El Cajon, La Mesa, Santee and Poway.

The Flash Flood Watch is in effect from Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night.

A Flood Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. It does not mean flooding will occur, but it is possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists expect that the first winter storm of the season will bring widespread precipitation to the region.

Periods of heavy showers and possibly thunderstorms will bring the threat of flash flooding and debris flows to steep terrain, especially in and below recently burned areas.

Flooding of poorly drained and urban areas will also be possible, presenting a hazard for motorists.