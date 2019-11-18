× Father arrested after son brings heroin to school, says it turns him into Spider-Man, officials say

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGHP) — A father in Holyoke, Massachusetts was arrested on an active warrant after his 5-year-old son allegedly brought a bag of heroin labeled “Spiderman” to school Thursday, WWLP reports.

Police went to the home of Benny Garcia, 29, after they were told about the incident with his son at school.

Police searched the home and found 170 bags of heroin, some with the “Spiderman” label on them, and 38 baggies they believe to be cocaine, a prosecutor said in court Friday.

Garcia entered a not guilty plea on multiple drug charges when he appeared in court Friday.

A dangerousness hearing is set for Wednesday and he is being held without bail until then.

Police say Garcia’s son brought a packet of white powder to Lawrence School and told his teacher that “he puts it in his mouth.”

The 5-year-old found the packet in the living room of their apartment, according to a prosecutor.

Holyoke Police Lieutenant James Albert said the boy told his teacher that when he eats the powder he turns into Spider-Man.

The boy was taken to the hospital and is expected to be fine.

The Department of Children and Family Services were told about the incident.