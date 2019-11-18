Driver found unconscious after Mercedes crashes into tree

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A driver was seriously injured Monday evening after crashing his car into a tree in Carlsbad, police said.

Around 6 p.m., a silver Mercedes CLS 55 crashed into a tree in the 7100 block of Corinita Street, police said. When officers arrived, they found the driver was unconscious.

According to preliminary reports, the man was speeding when he hit a curb and lost control of the car, ultimately slamming into the tree, police said.

The driver, a 47-year-old Carlsbad man, was taken to a hospital to be treated for severe injuries.

It was not yet known whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call Accident Investigator Corporal Travis Anderson at 760-931-2208 or travis.anderson@carlsbadca.gov.