Death of inmate ruled a drug overdose

Posted 3:46 PM, November 18, 2019, by , Updated at 04:00PM, November 18, 2019

SAN DIEGO — An inmate who died at San Diego Central Jail two months ago succumbed to an drug overdose, authorities reported Monday.

Deputies conducting a security check on the night of Sept. 6 found 28-year-old Daniel Pickett unconscious in his cell at the downtown detention center. Paramedics tried in vain to revive Pickett before pronouncing him dead about 11:15 p.m., sheriff’s Lt. Michael Blevins said.

“Pickett and one other inmate were housed together in the cell, and no evidence of foul play was discovered,” the lieutenant said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office concluded that Pickett, who had been in custody for two days on drug-related charges, died due to “toxic effects of methamphetamine.” The county agency ruled his death accidental.

