Another horse dies in Del Mar

DEL MAR, Calif. — A horse died over the weekend, the San Diego-Union Tribune reported, bringing more scrutiny to horseracing after a series of injuries and deaths since the summer.

Slewgoodtobetrue, a 3-year-old horse, collapsed and died in the barn area after a workout on Sunday morning.

Animal rights activists and members of the Coalition for Horseracing Integrity are outraged at the news.

“As the body count continues to climb, the American public’s view of the sport continues to decline,” said Marty Irby, executive director of Animal Wellness Action. “Our modern-day society will no longer tolerate the deaths of our iconic American horses for entertainment — this isn’t Ancient Rome, it’s 2019. American horseracing is addicted to drugs, and it’s time for an intervention.”

Two other horses were euthanized and another horse was injured in November during three different races at the Del Mar Racetrack.

In August, a horse was euthanized after training in Del Mar. The 3-year-old filly, Bri Bri, suffered a serious pelvis injury, officials said.

“Del Mar has implemented a series of safety and welfare reforms over the last several racing seasons, including the creation of an independent five-member panel to review all entries,” the club said in a statement released at the time of the death. The organization said they would be meeting with the horse’s trainer, Jim Cassidy, to discuss the incident.

“We are deeply sorry for her and her human connections,” the Thoroughbred Club statement read.

Two other horses, Charge A Bunch and Carson Valley, died in what trainers called a “freak accident” after colliding on the track during a July 19 training.

Santa Anita is under unprecedented scrutiny over safety concerns after more than 30 fatalities in the track’s winter-spring meeting. The track has implemented several measures to try to solve the mystery of why so many horses have died.